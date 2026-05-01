Peter Stroud Injury: Set to miss more time
Stroud (quadriceps) will face an extended absence following an aggravation of his injury, Andy Greder of Pioneer Press reports.
Stroud is likely to spend a few more weeks on the sidelines, having yet to make his 2026 MLS season debut. He was previously used in a defensive midfield role, so his continued absence limits the team's power in that position, with Owen Gene and Nectarios Triantis currently expected to stay active.
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