Peter Stroud Injury: Set to miss more time

Stroud (quadriceps) will face an extended absence following an aggravation of his injury, Andy Greder of Pioneer Press reports.

Stroud is likely to spend a few more weeks on the sidelines, having yet to make his 2026 MLS season debut. He was previously used in a defensive midfield role, so his continued absence limits the team's power in that position, with Owen Gene and Nectarios Triantis currently expected to stay active.