Peter Stroud Injury: Sidelined again

Stroud is out for Saturday's visit to Vancouver after suffering a lower body injury, according to the MLS player status report.

Stroud has yet to make an appearance in the 2026 campaign, missing one game due to illness and staying on the bench twice, but he's now set to miss at least another contest due to the injury. The former New York Red Bulls man will have to wait to make his Minnesota debut while Nectarios Triantis and Wil Trapp get more opportunities in central midfield.