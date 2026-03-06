Peter Stroud Injury: Suffering from illness
Stroud is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville due to an illness, according to the MLS injury report.
Stroud needs to wait until game time to see if he can play, with the midfielder suffering from an illness. That said, it will be a true late call, likely depending on how he feels in the morning. He has yet to appear this season, so this would mainly be a loss of depth.
