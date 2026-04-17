Peter Stroud Injury: Trains, could return
Stroud (quadriceps) is back in training and could return in the coming games, according to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.
Stroud is looking at a possible return in the coming games, as the midfielder was able to train Friday. This is great news for him, with a first appearance this season still waiting. He has struggled to stay fit to begin the season, yet to appear after signing with the club as he tries to make out a role.
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