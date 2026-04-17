Peter Stroud headshot

Peter Stroud Injury: Trains, could return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Stroud (quadriceps) is back in training and could return in the coming games, according to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Stroud is looking at a possible return in the coming games, as the midfielder was able to train Friday. This is great news for him, with a first appearance this season still waiting. He has struggled to stay fit to begin the season, yet to appear after signing with the club as he tries to make out a role.

Peter Stroud
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now