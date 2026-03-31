Peter Stroud Injury: Won't return against Galaxy

Stroud (lower body) will miss Saturday's visit to LA Galaxy as he continues to deal with an injury, Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press reports.

Stroud hasn't played since September, and it remains unclear when he'll be back in contention for minutes. While it may take some time for him to see meaningful action, there could be more opportunities for Wil Trapp and Nectarios Triantis to feature in defensive midfield in the short term.