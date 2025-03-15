Peter Stroud News: Sets up game tying goal

Stroud had an assist while taking one shot (on goal), crossing twice accurately, creating two chances, making three interceptions and four tackles (winning two) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Orlando.

Stroud set up Dennis Gjengaar in the 47th minute assisting the game tying goal while leading New York in interceptions and tackles. The assist was the first goal involvement of the season for Stroud who has combined for 11 tackles over his last three starts.