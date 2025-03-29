Peter Stroud News: Sets up lone Red Bull goal

Stroud had an assist with his lone chance created while making two interceptions and two tackles (winning both) during Saturday's 2-1 loss to New England.

Stroud set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in first half stoppage time, assisting the Red Bulls' lone goal while tying for the team-high in interceptions. The midfielder has two assists in his last three matches, doubling all of last season's total in just a third of the appearances.