Peter Stroud headshot

Peter Stroud News: Sets up lone Red Bull goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Stroud had an assist with his lone chance created while making two interceptions and two tackles (winning both) during Saturday's 2-1 loss to New England.

Stroud set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in first half stoppage time, assisting the Red Bulls' lone goal while tying for the team-high in interceptions. The midfielder has two assists in his last three matches, doubling all of last season's total in just a third of the appearances.

Peter Stroud
New York Red Bulls
