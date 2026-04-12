Peyton Miller Injury: Comes off injured

Miller recorded three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over D.C. United. He was subbed off due to injury in the 91st minute. According to assistant coach Michael Morris "Peyton, he took a hit somewhere, I'm not necessarily going to mention right now. So, it wasn't a muscular thing. It was just in that moment Peyton's down, we were not entirely sure, & we had to make a sub immediate."

Milled appeared to have picked up a minor strain, forcing him off after coming on in the second half off the bench. He had already missed the first two matches of the season with a calf injury, however it is unclear if he reinjured it. In any case, the defender has yet to start a match in 2026, though has been a key sub with two goals in the four games played.