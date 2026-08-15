Peyton Miller Injury: Exits with head injury Saturday

Miller suffered a knock to the head after colliding with an opposing player, leading to his withdrawal in the first half of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Toronto.

Miller will be a major doubt for New England's next fixtures as he may be dealing with a concussion, which would force him to enter a mandatory protocol. The youngster had gained solid momentum in an attacking role, with his contribution of one goal and one assist over the last seven league matches earning him confidence on the wing. If he fails to recover over the coming days, his spot in the starting lineup could be covered by Griffin Yow.