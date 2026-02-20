Peyton Miller headshot

Peyton Miller Injury: Out for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Miller (calf) is out for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.

Miller is not going to be with the team as they enter day one of the season, as their everyday defender is out with a calf injury. He started in 25 games last season, so this is a major loss, hoping his absence is short. Will Sands is his likely replacement at left-back until fit again.

Peyton Miller
New England Revolution
