Peyton Miller Injury: Out for opener
Miller (calf) is out for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.
Miller is not going to be with the team as they enter day one of the season, as their everyday defender is out with a calf injury. He started in 25 games last season, so this is a major loss, hoping his absence is short. Will Sands is his likely replacement at left-back until fit again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now