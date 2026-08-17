Peyton Miller Injury: Should be available Wednesday

Miller (head) is expected to be available for Wednesday's game against DC United, manager Marko Mitrovic told New England Revolution reporter Caleb Pongratz.

Miller exited Saturday's 2-1 loss to Toronto FC with a head injury, but the winger has responded well to treatment in recent hours. There will be one final test before the coaching staff makes a decision on Miller's availability, but for now, things are trending in the right direction.