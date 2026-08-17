Peyton Miller headshot

Peyton Miller Injury: Should be available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Miller (head) is expected to be available for Wednesday's game against DC United, manager Marko Mitrovic told New England Revolution reporter Caleb Pongratz.

Miller exited Saturday's 2-1 loss to Toronto FC with a head injury, but the winger has responded well to treatment in recent hours. There will be one final test before the coaching staff makes a decision on Miller's availability, but for now, things are trending in the right direction.

Peyton Miller
New England Revolution
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