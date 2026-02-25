Peyton Miller Injury: Working separately

Miller (calf) did limited training drills on the side during Wednesday's practice, Seth Macomber of The Blazing Musket reports.

Miller may still have a slight chance of making his season debut in the second game week, but it's possible he'll miss more time until he resumes normal workload. With the youngster unable to occupy the left-back position, Will Sands started in the previous match but left with a head injury, so Tanner Beason could now be deployed in that spot.