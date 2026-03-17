Peyton Miller News: Instant impact off bench
Miller scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 6-1 win over FC Cincinnati.
Miller entered the fixture with just four minutes remaining Sunday and proceeded to score an 89th minute goal in New England's 6-1 clobbering of Cincinnati. The goal marks the defender's first of the season in his very first appearance after a calf injury caused him to miss New England's first two matches. Expect Miller to lead the backline when fit after making 26 appearances (25 starts) during the 2025 campaign.
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