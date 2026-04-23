Peyton Miller News: Nets game-winning goal

Miller scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Atlanta United.

Miller was one of two defenders to score for New England as they completed a comeback against Atlanta, scoring in the 78th minute to take the lead. This already marks his third goal of the season despite a limited role, having yet to start in a match. The 18-year-old is quickly making a name for himself, potentially leading to a starting role in future games.