Peyton Miller News: Plays full game in Open Cup

Miller (strain) played the full game in Wednesday's US Open Cup win against Rhode Island, confirming he is fully fit heading forward.

Miller had been forced off late in Saturday's win over D.C. United after taking a hit, raising some concern given his earlier calf injury to start the season. His ability to complete 90 minutes in the Open Cup fixture puts any doubts to rest, and the defender will now look to push for a larger role having contributed two goals across four appearances off the bench this campaign.