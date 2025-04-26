Peyton Miller News: Retains starting spot

Miller (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus Charlotte.

Miller avoided significant consequences despite being questionable due to an injury he suffered in the last clash against NYCFC. The youngster could be a decent two-way asset if he can stay close to his recent averages of 3.5 crosses, 3.0 clearances and 2.0 tackles per game. He's likely to feature on the left wing, with Will Sands possibly replacing him during the match.