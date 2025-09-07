Miller scored his second goal of the season in the 78th minute with a composed finish to the far corner after running onto a Tomas Chancalay through ball. He registered a team-high four shots along with Carles Gil, putting two on target, while creating one chance. The 17-year-old also contributed defensively with a season-high three interceptions and two clearances. Miller has now been involved in four goals in 24 appearances for New England this season, confirming his growing role as an undisputed starter despite his young age.