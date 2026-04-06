Peyton Miller News: Scores late goal as a sub

Miller scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against CF Montreal.

Miller scored the third goal, which helped the New England Revolution seal a 3-0 victory over Montreal. This was the defender's second goal of the season in only his third game as a substitute, totalling 48 minutes this season. He has taken one shot in each of his three appearances this season. He was also accurate with his only cross in this match.