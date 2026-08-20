Peyton Miller News: Start on left wing with assist

Miller assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win over D.C. United.

In what was Miller's 12th consecutive MLS start, Miller shifted flanks from the right to the left to make way for fellow winger Jack Harrison. Miller has taken the move in stride, assisting Alhassan Yusuf to mark his second assist across New England's last four games. It looks like Miller's position change should not considerably affect his ability to excel moving forward.