Peyton Miller News: Starting at left-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Miller (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls.

Miller has returned from his groin injury and is an option Saturday, with he defender immediately seeing the start at left-back. This is his season debut and will hope to remain healthy moving forward, as he missed most of last season with injuries but started in eight of his 10 appearances when fit.

