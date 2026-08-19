Peyton Miller News: Starting midweek
Miller (head) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's visit to D.C. United.
Miller made an immediate recovery, avoiding the concussion protocol after getting hurt from a head collision in the previous MLS game. He's expected to stay put in an advanced role on the wing, where he has played the last seven league games. Over that span, the wide player has produced one goal and one assist. Griffin Yow will remain on the bench with Miller starting Wednesday.
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