Phil Foden headshot

Phil Foden Injury: Could play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Foden (ankle) could return for Saturday's trip to Everton, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Phil came back Thursday and [will be in] today's training session since the action at Old Trafford,"

Foden suffered an injury at Old Trafford and is now getting close to a full return. The attacking midfielder has been training and seems to be a true game-time call for Saturday's clash. Foden would likely be an immediate starter if fit.

Phil Foden
Manchester City
