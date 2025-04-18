Phil Foden Injury: Could play Saturday

Foden (ankle) could return for Saturday's trip to Everton, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Phil came back Thursday and [will be in] today's training session since the action at Old Trafford,"

Foden suffered an injury at Old Trafford and is now getting close to a full return. The attacking midfielder has been training and seems to be a true game-time call for Saturday's clash. Foden would likely be an immediate starter if fit.