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Phil Foden Injury: Injured after intense tackle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Foden was unable to continue in England's international friendly against Uruguay on Friday after taking damage to his ankle from a second-half foul, City Xtra reports.

Foden hasn't been heavily involved in club play lately, but he started for the national team and ended up with a potential injury. He'll likely need to be assessed ahead of future contests and could be sidelined for a few weeks if the blow is significant. His absence would limit the Citizens' depth behind Nico O'Reilly and Bernardo Silva in central attacking midfield spots.

Phil Foden
Manchester City
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