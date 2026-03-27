Phil Foden Injury: Injured after intense tackle
Foden was unable to continue in England's international friendly against Uruguay on Friday after taking damage to his ankle from a second-half foul, City Xtra reports.
Foden hasn't been heavily involved in club play lately, but he started for the national team and ended up with a potential injury. He'll likely need to be assessed ahead of future contests and could be sidelined for a few weeks if the blow is significant. His absence would limit the Citizens' depth behind Nico O'Reilly and Bernardo Silva in central attacking midfield spots.
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