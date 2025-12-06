Foden would be a part of two goal contributions Saturday as he continues his amazing form, with the attacker finding Josko Gvardiol in the 35th minute for an asisst before a goal of his own in the 65th minute. Foden now continues a run of three straight games with a goal contribution and a goal, not to mention he has had two goal contributions in each of those matches. This should secure his starting role moving forward for a while after some questions around him after last campaign, closing in on 10 goal contributions this season.