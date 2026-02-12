Phil Foden headshot

Phil Foden News: Assist Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Foden assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Fulham. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Foden would come back into the starting XI Wednesday and followed that up by earning an assist, finding Erling Haaland in the 39th minute. This comes after nearly two months without a goal contribution, up to seven goals and three assists in league play. He will hope to maintain the role after four games straight on the bench, with 23 appearances (20 starts) in league play.

Phil Foden
Manchester City
