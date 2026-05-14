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Phil Foden News: Bags two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Foden assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace.

Foden looked to be back to his 2023/24 self as he tore up the middle of the pitch Wednesday, notching a shot, four crosses and five chances created. He would go on to earn two assists, finding Antoine Semenyo in the 32nd minute with a beautiful back heel assist before another great assist on Omar Marmoush's 40th-minute goal. This brings the English attacker to seven goals and five assists this season despite less than 2,000 minutes played, a good sign for him after inking a new deal with the club.

Phil Foden
Manchester City
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