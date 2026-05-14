Phil Foden News: Bags two assists
Foden assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace.
Foden looked to be back to his 2023/24 self as he tore up the middle of the pitch Wednesday, notching a shot, four crosses and five chances created. He would go on to earn two assists, finding Antoine Semenyo in the 32nd minute with a beautiful back heel assist before another great assist on Omar Marmoush's 40th-minute goal. This brings the English attacker to seven goals and five assists this season despite less than 2,000 minutes played, a good sign for him after inking a new deal with the club.
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