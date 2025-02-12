Phil Foden News: Draw penalty

Foden generated two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Real Madrid.

Foden appeared as a substitute Tuesday, seeing 60 minutes of play after Jack Grealish had to leave the field. He was a nuisance on the wing despite not seeing a goal contribution, notching one chance created, two shots and two crosses while also drawing a penalty kick after a beautiful display of footwork, which would later be converted. He should get back into the starting XI next match especially after Grealish's injury, starting in 21 of his 29 appearances.