Phil Foden headshot

Phil Foden News: Goal ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Foden registered four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Aston Villa.

Foden looked to have an equalizer Sunday, but it would later be ruled off by VAR, with his 90th-minute goal taken away. This is a rough way to end the season, as the attacker missed out on the England World Cup squad as well. He concludes the campaign with a decent stat line despite his limited role at times, notching seven goals and five assists in 33 appearances (23 starts).

Phil Foden
Manchester City
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