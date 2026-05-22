Phil Foden headshot

Phil Foden News: Left out of England squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Foden was not included in England's World Cup squad and will now look to end the season on a high note in Sunday's finale against Aston Villa before getting back in form for the 2026/27 campaign.

Foden's omission from the national team is a significant surprise given his standing as one of the most gifted players in the Premier League, though it reflects the highly competitive nature of England's attacking options heading into the tournament. The City midfielder contributed nine goals, six assists, 70 shots and 66 chances created across 39 appearances (27 starts) in all competitions this season, and will be determined to produce a strong performance against Aston Villa before turning his attention to next season.

Phil Foden
Manchester City
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