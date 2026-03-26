Phil Foden News: Limited minutes recently
Foden has only played 27 minutes across Manchester City's past four games.
Foden has had an up-and-down season as he tries to remain a regular name on the field between the loaded Manchester City squad, earning 21 starts in 26 appearances this season, notching seven goals and three assists. He started the season finding himself in the starting XI most of the time, but has recently dropped in minutes like the 2024/25 campaign, only starting in three gams since Jan. 20. This is a rough run of play for the attacker, with only one goal contribution during that span, having also gone unused four times. He will hope to work back into the midfield or attack again as the campaign closes out, although they will need his best as they chase Arsenal for the league title.
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