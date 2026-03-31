Phil Foden headshot

Phil Foden News: Makes immediate return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Foden (ankle) played 59 minutes during Tuesday's international friendly against Japan.

Foden has avoided a major injury after leaving England's previous game with a knock, so he'll be an option for his club in upcoming contests. He has struggled to find consistency in City's lineup lately, playing a secondary role in the rotation with Nico O'Reilly and Bernardo Silva. While the lack of playing time limits his fantasy upside, Foden will look to earn some opportunities to show his offensive talent in the decisive stages of the season.

Phil Foden
Manchester City
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