Phil Foden News: Starts after going unused

Foden registered two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Manchester United.

Foden was back in the starting XI Sunday after going unused in their last outing, although he only saw 58 minutes in the draw. His performance was subpar compared to what the English attacker can do, only seeing two shots and a cross. He is still trying to find last seasons form and will hope his outstanding 2024 wasn't a one-off, still looking to see double-digit goal contributions in league play after registering 27 last campaign.