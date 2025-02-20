Phil Foden News: Three shots during loss

Foden recorded three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat versus Real Madrid.

Foden was one of the few City players who still looked to be motivated and fighting for something near the end of Wednesday's match, firing in three shots but with only one finding the target. Most came late in hail mary attempts, firing from outside the box and hoping he can hone in some of the form he held last season. He has now gone six matches since his last goal contribution, just after a streak of a goal contribution in five of his past six outings.