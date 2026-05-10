Phil Foden News: Two shots during win
Foden recorded two shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Brentford.
Foden entered the field in the 60th minute Saturday and gave a decent 30 minutes of work, earning two shots and four crosses as he found himself in multiple decisive positions while on the pitch. However, he has remained without a start in league play since March 4, underwhelming for the attacker. It appears his time has dwindled in the starting XI since the addition of Antoine Semenyo, not a good sign for next season, as the club goes with the more athletic player over a technical one. However, the signing of a new deal until 2030 brings confidence that the homegrown player is keen for more time next campaign.
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