Phil Harres News: Scores off bench

Harres scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Since mid-January, Harres' form has taken a significant dip, with the striker going seven straight games without any goals or shots on target. As a result, he was a healthy scratch for Holstein Kiel's early-March game against VfB Stuttgart and came off the bench Sunday. Even so, Harres got back on the scoresheet, an achievement that should raise his chances of getting back on Kiel's starting XI.