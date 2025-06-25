Menu
Philip Billing News: Back at Bournemouth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Billing wasn't acquired by Napoli after a six-month loan spell from Bournemouth, Tuttomercatoweb informed.

Billing mostly appeared off the bench during his time in Serie A, notching 10 caps (one start) and scoring once. Napoli have already added Kevin De Bruyne and will likely bring in further midfielders. It remains to be seen whether he'll stay at Bournemouth, where he had a secondary role too.

Philip Billing
AFC Bournemouth
