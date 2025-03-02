Philip Billing News: Leves Inter clash

Billing won one of one tackle and scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) in 11 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

Billing didn't get the start as the coach went with Billy Gilmour to replace Frank Anguissa but bagged an all-important goal off the bench, pouncing on the rebound after Josep Martinez saved his initial attempt from the middle of the box. It's his first goal of the season considering also his time at Bournemouth. The two back-ups will have more opportunities while the top option is shelved.