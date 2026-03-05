Philip Otele Injury: Should return Saturday

Otele (groin) appears to be an option for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg, according to Simon Braasch of Mopo.de.

Otele had to be taken off the field last outing due to some physical complaints, but appears to be set for his return Saturday, with the forward cleared for play. He will look to return to the starting role he held earlier, having started in five straight games before his injury. With an injured attacking department, this is good news for the club, likely to compete with Rayan Philippe for time moving forward.