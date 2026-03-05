Philip Otele headshot

Philip Otele Injury: Suffers adductor injury

Otele missed Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Leverkusen due to an adductor injury, according to BILD.

Otele was unable to feature in Wednesday's loss against the Werkself due to an adductor injury. This is a tough blow for the red shorts as he had locked down a starting role since arriving on loan to Hamburger, recording one assist in four appearances (four starts). Rayan Philippe is now expected to take on a bigger role until Otele gets back to full speed.

