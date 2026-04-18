Philip Otele News: Shown red Saturday

Otele was shown a straight red card in the 79th minute of Saturday's match against Bremen and will be suspended for the next match against Hoffenheim.

Otele was sent off with a straight red card during the second half of Saturday's clash against Bremen and will miss at least one match due to suspension. The Nigerian has held a rotational role, so his absence could still be felt, with Albert Gronbaek expected to take on a larger role in his absence.