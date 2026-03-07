Philip Otele News: Starting in return
Otele (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg.
Otele starts in his return Saturday after being forced off in the last outing due to physical complaints. The forward is cleared for play and immediately regains the starting role he previously held. This is good news for the club amid injuries in the attacking department, as he resumes competing with Rayan Philippe for time moving forward.
