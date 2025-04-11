Philip Quinton Injury: Dealt hamstring issue

Quinton (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville.

Quinton could be heading to the sidelines Saturday, with the defender now facing an absence due to a hamstring injury. Luckily for the club, he did drop to the bench last game, so this likely won't be a major issue if left out. Bode Hidalgo will most likely see the start at right-back either way, with Quinton seeing a bench spot if fit.