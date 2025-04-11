Fantasy Soccer
Philip Quinton Injury: Dealt hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Quinton (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville.

Quinton could be heading to the sidelines Saturday, with the defender now facing an absence due to a hamstring injury. Luckily for the club, he did drop to the bench last game, so this likely won't be a major issue if left out. Bode Hidalgo will most likely see the start at right-back either way, with Quinton seeing a bench spot if fit.

Philip Quinton
Real Salt Lake
