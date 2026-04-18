Philip Quinton Injury: Injured in warmups

Quinton is a late scratch for Saturday's clash against San Diego after picking up a lower leg issue during warmups, according to his club.

Quinton is now sidelined and set to miss at least one game, with DeAndre Yedlin taking his place in the back line. This issue puts an end to Quinton's streak of five consecutive league starts, during which he produced 32 clearances and provided one assist. He'll likely need undergo medical assessment in the coming days to determine the severity of his injury.