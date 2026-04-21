Philip Quinton Injury: Late call for Wednesday

Quinton is listed as questionable for Wednesday's match against Miami due to his calf injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Quinton was a late scratch last week and will now have to prove himself to play Wednesday, listed as questionable. This should lead to a late fitness test, deciding whether he takes the field or not. He has been a regular starter when fit, so they will hope he is an option, likely to return to his starting role in the defense if deemed fit.