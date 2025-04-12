Philip Quinton News: Bench option for Nashville match
Quinton (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's visit to Nashville.
Quinton dealt with a minor issue during the week but recovered in time to be back in contention Saturday. The defender has played five games this season, operating in both central and right-sided positions, although he completed the full 90 minutes in just two of those matches. He'll hope to take some playing time away from Bode Hidalgo going forward.
