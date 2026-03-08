Philip Quinton News: Rare assist Saturday

Quinton was subbed off due to injury in the 85th minute of Saturday's 3-2 victory over Atlanta United. He assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created before exiting the match.

Quinton earned a rare assist in the 40th minute of Saturday's outing, finding Zavier Gozo for the game-winning goal. This is his first assist and goal contribution of the season, quite a rare one for the defender. He also added one tackle won and seven clearances in the defense.