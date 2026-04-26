Philip Quinton News: Starting against Galaxy

Quinton (calf) is back as a starter in Sunday's visit to Los Angeles Galaxy.

Quinton will feature as part of a back three in his return to action following a two-week absence due to his calf issue. The defender will look to stay active for the rest of the season after tallying at least 40 passes in each of his last three games and racking up 32 clearances plus one assist over his five league starts in 2026. DeAndre Yedlin will be among the substitutes with Quinton back in the initial lineup.