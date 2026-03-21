Philip Zinckernagel headshot

Philip Zinckernagel Injury: Off early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Zinckernagel was forced off in the first half of Saturday's trip to Philadelphia.

Zinckernagel made it just 30 minutes before being forced off in favor of Maren Haile-Selassie. It's been a slow start to his second season for Zinckernagel, who had an astounding 28 goal contributions last year. He will hope this isn't a big injury concern ahead of an Apr. 4 clash with Nashville.

Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
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