Philip Zinckernagel Injury: Off early
Zinckernagel was forced off in the first half of Saturday's trip to Philadelphia.
Zinckernagel made it just 30 minutes before being forced off in favor of Maren Haile-Selassie. It's been a slow start to his second season for Zinckernagel, who had an astounding 28 goal contributions last year. He will hope this isn't a big injury concern ahead of an Apr. 4 clash with Nashville.
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