Philip Zinckernagel Injury: Off early

Zinckernagel was forced off in the first half of Saturday's trip to Philadelphia.

Zinckernagel made it just 30 minutes before being forced off in favor of Maren Haile-Selassie. It's been a slow start to his second season for Zinckernagel, who had an astounding 28 goal contributions last year. He will hope this isn't a big injury concern ahead of an Apr. 4 clash with Nashville.