Philip Zinckernagel headshot

Philip Zinckernagel Injury: Out with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Zinckernagel (lower body) is out for Saturday's match against Dallas.

Zinckernagel will not make the call after starting in the club's opening two games to start the season, with the forward dealing with an injury to the lower body. This will be a tough loss for the club, with Tom Barlow or possibly fit Maren Haile-Selassie (lower body) to take his spot in the starting XI.

Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
