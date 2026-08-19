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Philip Zinckernagel Injury: Questionable with lower body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Zinckernagel is questionable for Wednesday's match against Orlando City due to a lower body injury, according to the MLS Player Status Report.

Zinckernagel has been a key contributor for Chicago this season, contributing five goals and seven assists across 18 MLS appearances, so his potential absence would represent a real blow to the team's attack. His status will likely become clearer closer to kickoff as the club assesses the extent of the issue. Zinckernagel is expected to be given every opportunity to prove his fitness before a final call is made. Puso Dithejane is the favorite to step into the starting lineup in his place if Zinckernagel is unable to go.

Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
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